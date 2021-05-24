15,871 new COVID-19 cases in NZ today, 13 deaths reported

There are 15,871 new Covid-19 cases in the community in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

The numbers were reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 899 people in hospital with the virus, including 27 in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

Article continues after advertisement

This is a fall on Thursday’s hospitalisations of 913, with one less person in ICU compared with 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced 13 Covid-related deaths.

Of the 13 people who have died, four each were from Auckland and Wellington, and one each were from Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and MidCentral.

One of the people was in their 30s, three were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, three in their 80s and one was in their 90s.

Eight were men and five were women.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with their whānau and friends at this sad time. Out of respect, we will be making no further comment,” the ministry said.

Friday’s deaths take the total number of publicly reported Covid-related deaths to 234.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 11.

Friday’s 15,871 positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (558), Auckland (2982), Waikato (1432), Bay of Plenty (1024), Lakes (420), Hawke’s Bay (873), MidCentral (814), Whanganui (330), Taranaki (591), Tairāwhiti (224), Wairarapa (251), Capital and Coast (1063), Hutt Valley (567), Nelson Marlborough (519), Canterbury (2659), South Canterbury (251), Southern (1245) and West Coast (59).

The location of nine cases is unknown.

The ministry said 15,511 of Friday’s figures were detected through RATs and 360 through PCR tests. A total of 3142 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 32,575 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 120,371. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

The ministry said the seven-day rolling average of cases is 17,197, up from 16,949 on Thursday.

There are also 29 new cases at the border, the ministry announced on Friday.

On Thursday, 18,423 community cases were announced.