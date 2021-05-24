Home

New Zealand

1573 daily COVID-19 cases reported in New Zealand

RNZ
February 17, 2022 12:58 pm
[Source: RNZ]

The Ministry of Health is reporting 1573 new community cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand today.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said there were 62 people in hospital with the coronavirus. None are in ICU.

The Ministry said 1140 of the cases are in Auckland, with the others in the Northland (31), Waikato (143), Bay of Plenty (29), Lakes (35), Hawke’s Bay (2), MidCentral (3), Whanganui (11), Taranaki (8), Tairāwhiti (8), Wairarapa (30), Capital and Coast (20), Hutt Valley (22), Nelson Marlborough (49), Canterbury (7) and Southern (35) DHBs.

There were also 15 cases reported at the border today.

Yesterday’s community case numbers hit 1160.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began is now 24,660.

There were 40,452 vaccine booster doses given yesterday, including 2320 first doses, 1487 second doses and 1677 paediatric doses.

The Ministry said more than 90 percent of Māori aged 12 years and over in the Hutt Valley have now been fully vaccinated -the fourth DHB area in Aotearoa to reach this milestone.

