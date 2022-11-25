15-year-old one of two arrested after gun pointed at vehicle

A 15-year-old is one of two people arrested after a gun was allegedly pointed at another vehicle travelling on Christchurch’s Port Hills Road yesterday, sparking a chain of events.

The incident happened around 6.12am in the morning, with the vehicle in question failing to stop for police.

The vehicle was then found abandoned by police on Moorhouse Avenue, Addington where police say the driver stole a second vehicle and fled.

Article continues after advertisement

This afternoon police announced a 22-year-old man and a 15-year-old “youth” were arrested over the incidents.

The man appeared in court today on a number of charges, with the teenager set to appear in the Youth Court at a later date.