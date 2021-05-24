15 new COVID cases in NZ

There are 15 new community cases of COVID-19 in the country today, Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed.

Speaking at today’s media conference, Dr Bloomfield said there were now 855 cases in the current community outbreak and 218 cases are deemed to have recovered.

There were 21 new cases reported yesterday, and 20 on three days in a row before that.

There are 37 cases are in hospital, six in ICU and four are on ventilators.

There was also one COVID-19 case to report in a recent returnee today.

Ongoing investigations by Auckland Regional Public Health has resulted in a total number of unlinked cases to 25, an increase of one from yesterday, Dr Bloomfield says.

Only two of today’s new cases are yet to be linked, he said investigations into those unlinked cases are continuing and he expected those numbers to fall.