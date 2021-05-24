15 new community cases in NZ today

There are 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the community today – and all have been linked to other cases in the outbreak.

The number of unlinked cases across the outbreak has fallen to 10.

This is a key figure health officials look at when advising the Government on alert levels and restrictions.

All of today’s new cases are in Auckland and are household contacts of five known households, with the majority linked to three households.

“These new cases were expected,” director of general of health Ashley Bloomfield said.

There are 22 Covid cases in hospital and four of these people are in ICU.