15 new cases in New Zealand

There are 15 new COVID-19 cases in the community, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield says.

There are also two new cases in managed isolation.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has also announced that high levels of vaccination would mean level four lockdowns would be a thing of the past.

However it all came down to vaccination, she said.

Ardern said with the vast number of New Zealanders vaccinated the way we dealt with future outbreaks would be different.

She described it as a hopeful future with the aim to become the most vaccinated population in the globe. ”

“Here is our chance to lead the world again,” she said.

“Get vaccinated. It’s the reason we should all feel hopeful.”

Ardern said she was aiming for the highest level of vaccination to give the highest level of freedoms.

She said this would provide the best level of protection for our youngest who could not yet be vaccinated.