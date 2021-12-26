146 new COVID-19 cases in New Zealand

There are 146 new community cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand today.

Today’s cases include 124 in Auckland, 14 in Waikato, four in Bay of Plenty and one in the Nelson/Tasman region who was reported yesterday but officially added to the tally today.

There is an emerging cluster of cases in the Bay of Plenty, at Te Akau ki Papamoa School – five people connected to the school have now tested positive.

The new case in Nelson isn’t linked to existing cases in the area and the public health unit is investigating a possible source of infection.

There are now four active cases in Nelson and anyone with symptoms is being urged to get tested.

Genome sequencing is under way to work out how the first case announced earlier this week is linked to the wider Delta outbreak.

There is also a new case of COVID-19 in Manawatū however this was reported to the ministry after the cut-off time for reporting and will be officially added to the case numbers tomorrow.

Any locations of interest will be added to the ministry’s list later today and anyone with symptoms is urged to get tested.

The 14 new cases in Waikato include seven in Te Kūiti, two in Huntly, two in Ōtorohanga, one in Hamilton, one in Ngāruawāhia, and one location under investigation. Six cases have been linked to previous cases.