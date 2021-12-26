Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated|President urges fringe groups to vaccinate|Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|62 cases of AEFI investigated|
Full Coverage

New Zealand

146 new COVID-19 cases in New Zealand

RNZ
December 1, 2021 1:58 pm
[Source: RNZ]

There are 146 new community cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand today.

Today’s cases include 124 in Auckland, 14 in Waikato, four in Bay of Plenty and one in the Nelson/Tasman region who was reported yesterday but officially added to the tally today.

There is an emerging cluster of cases in the Bay of Plenty, at Te Akau ki Papamoa School – five people connected to the school have now tested positive.

Article continues after advertisement

The new case in Nelson isn’t linked to existing cases in the area and the public health unit is investigating a possible source of infection.

There are now four active cases in Nelson and anyone with symptoms is being urged to get tested.

Genome sequencing is under way to work out how the first case announced earlier this week is linked to the wider Delta outbreak.

There is also a new case of COVID-19 in Manawatū however this was reported to the ministry after the cut-off time for reporting and will be officially added to the case numbers tomorrow.

Any locations of interest will be added to the ministry’s list later today and anyone with symptoms is urged to get tested.

The 14 new cases in Waikato include seven in Te Kūiti, two in Huntly, two in Ōtorohanga, one in Hamilton, one in Ngāruawāhia, and one location under investigation. Six cases have been linked to previous cases.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.