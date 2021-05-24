14,120 new COVID-19 cases in NZ today, 23 deaths in last nine days

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 692 people in hospital with the virus, including 30 in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

This is a fall on Monday’s hospitalisations of 734, but with five more people in ICU compared with 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced 23 deaths of people with COVID-19.

They had died over the past nine days, but were only recently notified by the ministry.

The ministry explained delays to reporting can be associated with people dying, rather than of, the virus, and Covid-19 being discovered after they have died.

Of the 23 people who have died, eight were from the Auckland region, six were from Waikato, two each were from Bay of Plenty, the Lakes DHB area and the Wellington region, and one each was from Whanganui, Canterbury and the Southern DHB area.

One person was in their 40s, five were in their 60s, two were in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and seven were over 90.

Thirteen were men and 10 were women.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths to 428.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is 18.

Tuesday’s positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (713), Auckland (2351), Waikato (1217), Bay of Plenty (742), Lakes (365), Hawke’s Bay (693), MidCentral (773), Whanganui (337), Taranaki (556), Tairāwhiti (178), Wairarapa (128), Capital and Coast (902), Hutt Valley (489), Nelson Marlborough (577), Canterbury (2225), South Canterbury (279), Southern (1456) and West Coast (127).

The location of 12 cases is unknown.

The ministry said 13,882 of Tuesday’s cases were detected through RATs and 238 through PCR tests. A total of 5967 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 23,363 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 89,477. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 12,785, down from 13,218 on Monday.

“We are continuing to see a decline in the seven-day rolling average of cases. Today’s seven-day average is 12,785, while last Tuesday it was 15,565,” the ministry said.

There are also 48 new cases of Covid-19 at the border, the ministry announced on Tuesday.

On Monday, 10,205 community cases were announced.