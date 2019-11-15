14 new COVID-19 cases reported in NZ

New Zealand has reported 14 new COVID-19 cases a day after its biggest city, Auckland, went back into lockdown.

The detection of four new infected family members earlier this week shocked a country that had recorded no locally transmitted cases for more than three months.

Of the new cases, 13 have been linked back to this family, while one is an overseas arrival who was in quarantine.

A three-day lockdown was imposed in Auckland on Wednesday.

New Zealand has been internationally praised for its early response to the pandemic.