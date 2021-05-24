14 new COVID-19 cases in NZ

There have been 14 new community cases of COVID-19 reported today, all detected in Auckland, the Ministry of Health has revealed.

All of today’s cases were in Auckland and all have been epidemiologically linked to previous cases.

There has now been a total of 983 cases in the current outbreak.

Yesterday the ministry announced there were 15 new cases – a drop from 33 identified the previous day.

Director-General of Health, Doctor Ashley Bloomfield said at today’s media briefing that the worker at the SO/ Auckland Hotel MIQ facility that has tested positive for COVID-19 has a potential link with a community case so is not being considered as a result of in-facility transmission.

ESR should confirm this later today.

The worker was fully vaccinated and was also now in quarantine, he said.

There are 20 cases in hospital today, including four in ICU or HDU.

There were also three new historical cases detected at the border.

The Ministry said 441 of the 966 Auckland cases had now recovered, while all but two of Wellington’s 17 cases have also recovered.

There have now been 3981 cases of the coronavirus in New Zealand since the pandemic began.