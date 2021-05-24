Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Over 5,000 students register to vaccinate|RFMF implements no jab, no job policy|129 PHINS issued, 40 for curfew breach|Health Ministry identifies unvaccinated Fijians|No new COVID deaths|MOH records more COVID infections from maritime areas|Government continues support for maritime islands|GP’s may begin administering vaccine|Health Minister defends frontline workers|Huge turnout of students at vaccination sites|20-year-old to appear in court for alleged murder|Force terminates contracts under ‘no jab no job’ policy|79 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Border Health Protection Unit established|Vaccination for children begins today|Sabha urges followers to observe protocols|Sabha emphasizes on COVID-safe protocols|No changes until October 4th, vaccination rate ramps up|Fijians continue to breach COVID-safe measures|161 new cases, no COVID-19 deaths reported|Vaccinated under 18s included in Sweepstakes draw|Intervention on health and vaccine equity critical|Usual Saturday hype missing in the city|Online registration begins today|Fiji records 132 new COVID infections|
Full Coverage

New Zealand

14 new COVID-19 cases in NZ

RNZ
September 21, 2021 12:00 pm
[Source: RNZ]

There are 14 new community cases of COVID-19 in the community today, the Ministry of Health has reported.

In a statement, the ministry said there is also one historical case at the border.

Thirteen of today’s cases have been epidemiologically linked while one is still being investigated.

Article continues after advertisement

Today’s number of community cases includes one positive result from Upper Hauraki, which is under a section 70 order. They are a household contact who was tested yesterday, the ministry said.

Director-General of Health, Doctor Ashley Bloomfield said they expect another further 50 to 60 cases from household contacts in the next week or so.

Just over 500 tests have been taken at the marae in Whakatīwai and all results back so far are negative, he said.

He strongly encourages people living in the rohe to get vaccinated if they haven’t already been. There are two vaccination stations in the area.

Interviews with students at Mangatangi School are being undertaken, he said.

On the Pfizer vaccine trial in children aged 5 to 11, Bloomfield said it is promising news.

He said the government will be looking closely at the results of this trial.

On Monday, 22 new cases were reported.

Of those, nine have exposure events, while 10 were isolating while infectious.

There are now a total of 1085 cases, including 790 who have recovered.

Fifteen people are in hospital – one in North Shore, four in Auckland and 10 in Middlemore. Four people are in ICU.

Auckland moves into level 3 at midnight for at least two weeks. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was possible 90 percent of Aucklanders could have had their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the time Cabinet reviews the city’s alert level 3 restrictions on 4 October.

More than 50,000 people were vaccinated yesterday, taking the total number of vaccines to 4,762,679, including 3,118,082 first doses and 1,644,597 second doses.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.