14 new COVID-19 cases in NZ

There are 14 new community cases of COVID-19 in the community today, the Ministry of Health has reported.

In a statement, the ministry said there is also one historical case at the border.

Thirteen of today’s cases have been epidemiologically linked while one is still being investigated.

Today’s number of community cases includes one positive result from Upper Hauraki, which is under a section 70 order. They are a household contact who was tested yesterday, the ministry said.

Director-General of Health, Doctor Ashley Bloomfield said they expect another further 50 to 60 cases from household contacts in the next week or so.

Just over 500 tests have been taken at the marae in Whakatīwai and all results back so far are negative, he said.

He strongly encourages people living in the rohe to get vaccinated if they haven’t already been. There are two vaccination stations in the area.

Interviews with students at Mangatangi School are being undertaken, he said.

On the Pfizer vaccine trial in children aged 5 to 11, Bloomfield said it is promising news.

He said the government will be looking closely at the results of this trial.

On Monday, 22 new cases were reported.

Of those, nine have exposure events, while 10 were isolating while infectious.

There are now a total of 1085 cases, including 790 who have recovered.

Fifteen people are in hospital – one in North Shore, four in Auckland and 10 in Middlemore. Four people are in ICU.

Auckland moves into level 3 at midnight for at least two weeks. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was possible 90 percent of Aucklanders could have had their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the time Cabinet reviews the city’s alert level 3 restrictions on 4 October.

More than 50,000 people were vaccinated yesterday, taking the total number of vaccines to 4,762,679, including 3,118,082 first doses and 1,644,597 second doses.