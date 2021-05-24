135 cases in NZ today, 76 in hospital

There are 135 new cases of COVID in the community as the virus continues to infect more people in the Nelson area in New Zealand.

There are four new cases in Nelson-Marlborough, which will be officially reported in tomorrow’s figures.

Of the four new Nelson-Tasman cases, three are linked to existing cases.

Article continues after advertisement

Investigations into possible connections for the fourth new case are underway.

Public health officials are continuing to manage several hundred contacts associated with exposures at two schools in Nelson and no further cases have been identified from these school exposures to date.

New locations of interest in Nelson-Tasman are being added to.

Of the 135 new cases, there are 125 in Auckland, 8 in Waikato and 2 in Canterbury.

The Canterbury cases were first announced yesterday but are being officially reported in today’s figures.

There are eight new cases in the Waikato including five in Te Kūiti and one each in Huntly, Ōtorohanga and Ngāruawāhia.

All eight cases are linked to previous cases.

Seventy-six people in hospital with the virus today.

Of those, 14 are in Waitemata, 31 in Auckland, 26 in Counties Manukau, two in Waikato , two in Bay of Plenty and two in Nelson-Marlborough.

There are seven people in ICU or HDU.

The average age of those currently in hospital is 48.

Health staff are currently supporting 3123 people to isolate at home, including 847 Covid cases.

Nationally, 93 per cent of people have had their first dose and 88 per cent have had both.

So far 3,742,580 My Vaccine Passes have been issued including 82,448 yesterday.

On Thursday night the Ministry of Health began emailing temporary exemptions to people waiting for individual assistance needed to obtain their My Vaccine Pass.

By Friday afternoon, 65,497 temporary exemptions had been provided.

There are still about 11,000 people whose email address or contact details are not clear and the MoH is working through this to provide them exemptions.