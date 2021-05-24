13 new community cases in NZ today

There are 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the community today – including a truck driver who left Auckland.

The driver was tested after isolating after being a household contact of another case, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said.

The truck driver travelled to Hamilton, Cambridge and Tauranga but it’s unclear if he was infectious during that time.

There may be no locations of interest, Bloomfield said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Cabinet has considered settings at alert level 1 and reached the conclusion that alert level 1 will remain the same, with no changes following the Delta outbreak.

The most important consideration is that alert level 1 is for an environment with no risk of community transmission. So long as Auckland is in the higher alert levels, we will need a greater preparedness in the rest of the country, Ardern said.

If on Monday, the Government confirms Auckland moves to alert level the number of people who can gather in hospitality venues will increase from 50 to 100 in other parts of the country, Ardern said.

Twelve of today’s 13 cases have been linked to the outbreak – the unlinked case was tested and discovered after they visited Middlemore Hospital.

Further testing is happening at Middlemore, including in the adult surgical and medical wards.

Nineteen people with Covid-19 are in hospital – four are in ICU.

Ten cases are at Middlemore Hospital, six at Auckland Hospital and three at North Shore Hospital.