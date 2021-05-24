126 new COVID cases in NZ, 79 in MIQ

There are 126 new cases of COVID-19 in the community and 79 at the border, the Ministry of Health is reporting today.

It comes as Cabinet prepares to discuss the reopening of New Zealand’s borders.

Today’s new community cases are in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Lakes, Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti, Taranaki, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Nelson Marlborough, and Canterbury.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said there were 22,508 booster doses administered yesterday, taking the total to date to 1,324,160.

In a statement yesterday the Ministry of Health said because the Omicron variant was now the dominant variant of COVID-19, the specific variant of the virus was no longer being reported alongside case numbers.

It said the most common early symptoms of Omicron were a sore or scratchy throat, and a runny nose.

Yesterday, 91 new cases in the community were reported, and on Sunday there were 103 new cases, and one death.