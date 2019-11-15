Home

One new case of COVID-19 in NZ as new arrival in quarantine tests positive

RNZ
June 18, 2020 12:37 pm

New Zealand has one new case of COVID-19 after a man in his 60s in quarantine after arriving from Pakistan tested positive.

The man arrived on Air NZ flight 124 from Melbourne on 13 June, he showed symptoms on 15 June and was swabbed the next day.

He is staying at the Jet Park Hotel, and was transferred there with his travelling companion after developing symptoms. There are currently 145 people staying there.

