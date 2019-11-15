12 new confirmed cases, one probable in NZ

There are 12 new cases and one probable case of Covid-19 in Auckland and Waikato today, Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed at today’s daily briefing.

One of the new cases is in hospital.

Two of the 13 new cases are in Tokoroa.

“These two people tested positive after being followed up as close contacts from a family member who is one of the Auckland cases, so part of that Auckland cluster,” Bloomfield said.

He said 12 of the 13 new cases have already been linked to existing cases and to the Auckland cluster. The 13th case is in hospital and the link is still under investigation.

Dr Bloomfield said 38 people linked to the cluster were already in the Auckland quarantine facility and this included the cases and household members.

Two more schools and a preschool in Auckland have closed, after a student in each tested positive. The schools are Glamorgan School on the North Shore and South Auckland’s Southern Cross campus, and Taeaofou I Puaseisei Preschool.

The Waikato DHB’s public health unit said the two people who tested positive in Tokoroa are from the same household who had contact with two people from Auckland. They were the same people who visited the Kingswood Resthome in Morrinsville on a trip out of Auckland.

Resident and staff members at that aged care facility have tested negative.

The visit occurred while they were feeling well and before they were aware of any potential exposure or that they were infectious, Dr Bloomfield said.

He said others in that household had tested negative. Staff at the DHB are providing support to the family, who are all self-isolating. Arrangements are being made to establish a bespoke quarantine arrangement for their wider family and a testing station will also be up and running in Tokoroa over the weekend.

All positive cases in Auckland are being asked to transfer to the Auckland quarantine facility.