11,464 new COVID cases in NZ today, 29 deaths reported

[Source: 1News]

There are 11,464 new community COVID-19 cases in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health announced.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 729 people in hospital with the virus, 19 more than Tuesday.

Article continues after advertisement

Eighteen people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, one more than 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced another 29 deaths of people with Covid-19. They had died over the past five days.

Of the 29 people who have died, one was aged in their 50s, one was in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, 10 were in their 80s and 10 were aged over 90.

Fourteen were men and 15 were women.

Eight were from the Southern District, seven were from the Auckland region, two each were from Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, the Wellington region, Canterbury and South Canterbury, and one each were from Tairāwhiti, Hawke’s Bay and MidCentral District.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1737.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 19.

On Tuesday, 11,548 community cases were announced.