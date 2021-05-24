Home

New Zealand

104 COVID-19 cases reported in NZ

RNZ
October 23, 2021 1:26 pm
[Source: RNZ]

There have been 104 community cases of COVID-19 reported in New Zealand today, with 61 remaining unlinked.

Despite the spread of COVID-19 into the South Island – with confirmation this morning of a positive case in Blenheim – there has been no media conference held today.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said that as well as the Blenheim case, 91 of the new cases were in Auckland, eight were in Waikato and four were in Northland.

Today’s case numbers follows two days of numbers in the triple figures, with 129 cases reported yesterday and 102 cases on Thursday.

There were also two cases in managed isolation today.

Fifty-five people are in hospital with the coronavirus, including five in intensive care.

The ministry said there have now been 2389 cases of COVID-19 in the current outbreak and 5194 since the outbreak began.

There were 44,750 vaccine doses give yesterday – 11,368 first doses and 33,382 second doses.

The ministry asked anyone who had not been vaccinated yet to “make today their Super Saturday” and get their first dose.

The government yesterday announced details of its COVID-19 Protection Framework, involving the roll-out of a ‘traffic-light’ system once all DHBs hit 90 percent full vaccination rates.

The ministry also said officials had concluded their investigation into the Waikato case who travelled to Hawke’s Bay.

 

