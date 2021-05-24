103 new COVID-19 cases in New Zealand

There are 103 new cases of COVID-19 in the community today, the Ministry of Health has reported.

In a statement, the ministry said the new cases were in Auckland (88), Waikato (9), Bay of Plenty (5) and Rotorua (1).

There was also one new case in Christchurch today which will be officially added to the case numbers tomorrow. The person has direct links to a previous Canterbury case and was in isolation during their infectious period. It is unlikely that there will be any locations of interest.

One of the new Auckland cases is a staff member at David Lange Carehome in Māngere East. Residents and staff are now being tested.

There are 70 people in hospital with COVID-19, including five in ICU.

There were also two cases reported in managed isolation today.

Yesterday the Ministry reported 90 new cases – three in Northland, 71 in Auckland, nine in Waikato, five Bay of Plenty, one in Rotorua and one in the Nelson-Tasman region.

There have now been 9457 cases in the current community outbreak and 12,251 in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

There were 22,859 vaccine doses given yesterday, including 3786 first doses and 9339 second doses. The ministry said 94 percent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 88 percent are fully vaccinated.

More than 90 percent of Māori in Canterbury are now at least partially vaccinated – the third DHB to achieve this milestone for Māori – while Counties Manukau has also achieved the 90 percent first dose mark for Pacific people.

West Coast has become the 17th DHB to reach 90 percent first doses.

More than 4 million My Vaccine Passes have now been issued. The Ministry said it was important to note than some people have more than one pass if they had installed it on several separate devices.