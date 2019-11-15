New Zealand, other than Auckland, to move to Alert Level 1 next Monday

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today announced the country other than Auckland, will move to Alert Level 1 next Monday.

The move, however, is contingent on no COVID-19 cases appearing outside of Auckland between now and then.

Auckland’s position will also be reviewed that day, with an eye to increasing gathering limits.

If Cabinet agrees to proceed, Auckland’s changes will come into force on Wednesday.

Public transport operators will also no longer enforce seating and social distancing rules, but mask use will still be compulsory.

PM Ardern made the announcements today from Dunedin after Cabinet’s alert level review.

Auckland is currently at Level 2.5, while the rest of the country is at Level 2.

Ardern said that during the two weeks Auckland has been at Alert Level 2.5, there has been 36 additional cases of COVID-19 community transmission identified.