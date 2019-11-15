Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

World

New Zealand man escapes isolation facilities

Nz herald
July 8, 2020 2:40 pm
After the man's positive test this morning the Countdown supermarket was closed for a further "deep clean". Photo / NZME

A 32- year- old man with infected with COVID-19 in New Zealand escaped isolation facilities in Stamford Plaza, Auckland in New Zealand.

He was missing for more than an hour and went to a supermarket in the Central City.

The 32-year-old man, New Zealand’s latest COVID case, arrived in New Zealand from New Delhi, India, on July 3.

Article continues after advertisement

Health Minister Chris Hipkins has slammed the man’s actions as “selfish” and says he will face charges.

But he wouldn’t describe the episode as a failure of the government’s processes, and even though those processes will now be reviewed, he said if anyone should apologise it was the man who broke the law.

He had been in a smoking area at the plaza where new 1.82m-high fences were being installed.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.