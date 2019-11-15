New Zealand man escapes isolation facilities

A 32- year- old man with infected with COVID-19 in New Zealand escaped isolation facilities in Stamford Plaza, Auckland in New Zealand.

He was missing for more than an hour and went to a supermarket in the Central City.

The 32-year-old man, New Zealand’s latest COVID case, arrived in New Zealand from New Delhi, India, on July 3.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins has slammed the man’s actions as “selfish” and says he will face charges.

But he wouldn’t describe the episode as a failure of the government’s processes, and even though those processes will now be reviewed, he said if anyone should apologise it was the man who broke the law.

He had been in a smoking area at the plaza where new 1.82m-high fences were being installed.