New Zealand lockdown extension likely

As health officials race to track the the origins of the community outbreak of COVID-19 as the cluster hits 17 cases.

Disease modeller Shaun Hendy says a lockdown extension is likely.

Since four members of the same Auckland family tested positive, a student at Mount Albert Grammar is confirmed to have the coronavirus, as well as three workers from a cool store, a finance company worker and one of their family members.

Article continues after advertisement

There are also seven family members of already infected people. The Director-General of Health says all the new positive cases will be moved to managed quarantine facilities.

And all staff working at the borders, including our ports and managed isolation facilities are in the process of being tested.

Prior to this latest outbreak, physics professor and disease modeller Shaun Hendy was calling for all those front line workers to be routinely tested once a week.

“Everything is still linked to the cold store facility, and that’s good news in some ways, because we haven’t seen other clusters out there in the community.