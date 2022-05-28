New Zealand, California announce climate change partnership

[Source: 1News/TVNZ]

New Zealand and California have signed a pledge agreeing to help fight climate change.

The countries will share ideas and best practices, including how to put millions more electric vehicles on the road.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, spoke about the agreement at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

Article continues after advertisement

The agreement doesn’t commit either government to specific policies but outlines broad areas for cooperation.

California is moving to ban sales of new gas-powered cars in the state by 2035.

New Zealand wants 30% of all car sales to be electric by that year.

Newsom said he expects competition to grow in the electric vehicle market, which Tesla currently dominates, likening it to when Netflix started facing competition from other streaming services.

Ardern said her government will talk with California officials about programmes that offer incentives for people to get rid of older, gas-guzzling cars.

California has a population of 39 million and a much larger economy than New Zealand.

Both are experiencing the effects of climate change.

California just recorded its driest winter on record as a drought grips the state.

New Zealand’s most recent winter, which takes place from June to August, was the hottest on record.

New Zealand is heavily focused on reducing emissions from its vital agriculture industry.

Beef and dairy dominate the nation’s farming sector and milk products are its largest export.

Worldwide, cattle are a major source of emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

California is also home to a major farming industry that produces many of the world’s fruits and vegetables.

The agreement says the two governments may engage in joint projects to expand farming practices that build soil health, reduce methane emissions and boost water efficiency.