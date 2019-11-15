New York welcomes hospital ship as coronavirus accelerates

A military hospital ship arrived in New York Monday as America’s coronavirus epicenter gears up for the peak of the pandemic.

This was with emergency restrictions extended amid grim warnings the death toll will soar.

The navy’s 1,000-bed USNS Comfort docked at a Manhattan pier as more US states enforced stay-at-home orders after President Donald Trump abandoned his Easter target for life returning to normal in the United States.

The 894 ft-long vessel – which also has space for a dozen operating rooms — was greeted by cheering crowds after departing Norfolk, Virginia on Saturday.