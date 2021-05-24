New York to offer $100 for booster jabs

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced a $100 (£75) payment for anyone getting a booster jab before the end of the year.

Unveiling the incentive at a Tuesday media briefing, he said it would be a “challenging few weeks” for the city amid a fast “upsurge in cases” driven by Omicron.

New York state has reported record Covid-19 case numbers for four consecutive days, including 23,391 on Monday.

Mayor de Blasio said the infections appeared to be milder, pledging that New York would “weather the storm” of the variant and avoid further shutdowns.

The $100 scheme comes ahead of a speech by US President Joe Biden later where he is expected to announce 500 million free tests and other measures.