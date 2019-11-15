New York state declares emergency due to COVID-19

Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency in New York after the number of coronavirus cases almost doubled in 24 hours.

Cuomo said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen from 44 to 76 in the state, with 11 in New York City.

Speaking at a news conference on Saturday, the governor said health authorities had been “aggressively testing” for coronavirus cases in recent days.

Article continues after advertisement

New York authorities have placed dozens of people under mandatory quarantine as a precaution.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 3,500 people, and infected over 105,000, according to CNN’s tally — the majority in mainland China.