New York region explores reopening as cases 'plateau'

Governors of six eastern US states have begun drawing up plans for reopening after the coronavirus shutdown.

Officials in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Delaware and Pennsylvania promised an “overwhelmingly prudent” approach, but gave no timeline.

Discussions began as the outbreak in New York is said to be plateauing, despite the death toll passing 10,000.

Three west coast states also said they had begun reopening talks.

Nationwide, the US has recorded over 555,000 virus cases and 22,000 deaths so far.

The Trump administration has issued social distancing guidance that lasts until 30 April, but there are questions over when restrictions should be lifted.

President Trump has made no secret of his desire to ease restrictions, but health professionals have warned against lifting infection prevention measures early.

He is expected to name a council this week to advise on re-opening the country that will include his daughter, Ivanka, as a member.