New York records 100 new coronavirus deaths in one day
Aljazeera
March 27, 2020 11:55 am
A New York City Police officer (NYPD) puts on gloves as people wait in line to be tested for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in the Queens borough of New York City [Source: Aljazeera]
NY has become the US epicentre for the pandemic as Governor Cuomo forecasts dire scenarios for the healthcare system.
New York state coronavirus deaths spiked to 385, with 100 new deaths recorded in a single day as Governor Andrew Cuomo warned residents on Thursday that the state’s situation was increasingly dire. The death toll surged to more than 1,000 nationwide in the United States.
New York had 37,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday morning. This was an increase of nearly 6,500 cases from the night before.
“Almost any scenario that is realistic will overwhelm the current capacity of the healthcare system,” Cuomo said during the briefing.