New York party shooting kills 2 and wounds 14 others

Gunfire at a backyard party killed two people and wounded 14 others in Rochester, New York.

New York, a city roiled in recent weeks by outrage over the police suffocation death of Daniel Prude.

Acting Police Chief Mark Simmons told reporters that as many as 100 people were at the gathering when the shooting started.

Police were still trying to piece together who opened fire and why.

Simmons said it was too early to say whether more than one person was shooting or whom the intended targets may have been.

A man and woman, estimated to be in their late teens or early 20s, were killed, Simmons said. Their names weren’t immediately released.

The 14 wounded by gunfire were not believed to have life-threatening injuries. They were all between the ages of 17 and 23.

Simmons said no suspects were in custody.