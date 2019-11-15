Home

New York new COVID-19 cases 'dropping for first time'

| @BBCWorld
April 6, 2020 12:15 pm
The number of infections and deaths in New York, the epicentre of the US coronavirus outbreak, is dropping for the first time, officials say. [Source: BBC]

The number of infections and deaths in New York, the epicentre of the US coronavirus outbreak, is dropping for the first time, officials say.

But in a news conference on Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said it is too early to know the data’s significance.

It comes as the virus continues to spread around the US and health officials say the worst is yet to come.

The US Surgeon General warned that this will be “the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives”.

“This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment,” Surgeon General Jerome Adams told Fox News on Sunday.

“Only it’s not going to be localised. It’s going to be happening all over the country and I want America to understand that.”

Across the US more than 331,151 people have been infected and over 9,420 have died.

