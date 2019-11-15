Home

World

New York has more cases than any country

| @BBCWorld
April 10, 2020 4:11 pm
Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury bodies in a trench on Hart Island in New York. [Source: AP]

New York state now has more coronavirus cases than any other country outside the US, according to latest figures.

The state’s confirmed caseload of COVID-19 jumped by 10,000 on Thursday to 159,937, placing it ahead of Spain (153,000 cases) and Italy (143,000).

China, where the virus emerged last year, has reported 82,000 cases.

The US as a whole has recorded 462,000 cases and nearly 16,500 deaths. Globally there are 1.6 million cases and 95,000 deaths.

While New York state leads the world in coronavirus cases, its death toll (7,000) lags behind Spain (15,500) and Italy (18,000), though it is more than double the official figure from China (3,300).

