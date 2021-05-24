New York Governor resigns

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned after an inquiry found he sexually harassed multiple women, prompting efforts to remove him.

“The best way I can help now is if I step aside,” he said on Tuesday, while maintaining the claims were untruthful.

His resignation goes into effect in 14 days.

Power will then be transferred to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.

The Democrat faced pressure from his own party to resign since last week’s report, including from President Biden.