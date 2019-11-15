Home

World

New York City reports 6,684 new COVID-19 cases and 651 new deaths

CNN
April 11, 2020 11:47 am
A funeral director collects a body from The Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York on April 9 [Source: AP]

New York City has 6,684 new COVID-19 cases and 651 new deaths, according to the city’s website.

The city now has a total of 94,409 cases and 5,429 deaths.

Over the last few weeks, there has often been differences in the state and city numbers. In response to this, the city has posted an explainer on their website of how they report data on COVID-19 fatalities as compared with how New York state does.

