New York City picks up the pieces after night of unrest, curfew extended

New York City will remain under curfew through Sunday after another night of looting that marred largely peaceful protests over an African-American man’s death in police custody in Minneapolis.

Shopkeepers and cleaning crew swept glass from shattered windows and boarded up storefronts in midtown Manhattan this morning, one of the areas worst hit by the looting.

After ransacking luxury stores in SoHo on Sunday night, looters targeted the shopping district at the city’s heart on Monday.

The City’s Mayor condemned the looting as unacceptable.

He told a daily briefing that he has extending curfew through Sunday “to ensure there will be peace and order, all week in New York City.

More than 700 people were arrested Monday night into Tuesday morning, as thousands of protesters across the city demanded reforms and an end to police brutality.