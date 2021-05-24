Home

World

New York City declares state of emergency after record rainfall

| @BBCWorld
September 3, 2021 10:47 am
[Source: BBC]

A state of emergency has been declared in New York City after it was hit by record rainfall and flash flooding as a result of Tropical Storm Ida.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city was “enduring an historic weather event” with “brutal flooding” and “dangerous conditions” on the roads.

New Jersey has also declared an emergency.

