New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency

[Source: 1News]

Officials in New York City declared a public health emergency due to the spread of the monkeypox virus on Sunday, calling the city “the epicentre” of the outbreak.

The announcement by Mayor Eric Adams and health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan said as many as 150,000 city residents could be at risk of infection.

The declaration will allow officials to issue emergency orders under the city health code and amend code provisions to implement measures to help slow the spread.

Article continues after advertisement

New York had recorded 1345 cases as of Sunday, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. California had the second-most, with 799.