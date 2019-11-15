Home

New York and Washington see security ease

| @BBCWorld
June 8, 2020 10:29 am
National Guardsmen watch on as a protester demonstrates in Washington DC . [Source: BBC]

Security measures in the US have been lifted as unrest over the death in police custody of African-American George Floyd eases.

New York ended its nearly week-long curfew and President Donald Trump said he was ordering the National Guard to start withdrawing from Washington DC.

The unrest has largely been replaced by largely peaceful worldwide protests against racism and police brutality.

Black Lives Matter protests continued on Sunday in European nations.

