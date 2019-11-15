Home

New variant of coronavirus confirmed in France

BBC News
December 26, 2020 1:15 pm

France has confirmed the first case in the country of the more contagious coronavirus variant that recently emerged in the UK.

The French health ministry said the person was a Frenchman in the town of Tours who had arrived from London on 19 December.

The ministry said he was asymptomatic, and currently self-isolating.

The emergence of the new coronavirus variant in England triggered border closures with dozens of countries.

