New variant of coronavirus confirmed in France

France has confirmed the first case in the country of the more contagious coronavirus variant that recently emerged in the UK.
The French health ministry said the person was a Frenchman in the town of Tours who had arrived from London on 19 December.
The ministry said he was asymptomatic, and currently self-isolating.
The emergence of the new coronavirus variant in England triggered border closures with dozens of countries.
