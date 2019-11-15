New vaccine shows 95% protection

A new vaccine that protects against COVID-19 is nearly 95% effective according to early data from US company Moderna.

The results come hot on the heels of similar results from Pfizer, and add to growing confidence that vaccines can help end the pandemic.

Both companies used a highly innovative and experimental approach to designing their vaccines.

Moderna says it plans to apply for approval to use the vaccine in the next few weeks.

The trial involved 30,000 people in the US with half being given two doses of the vaccine, four weeks apart. The rest had dummy injections.