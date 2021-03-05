New US guidance says fully vaccinated people can meet without masks

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced that fully vaccinated Americans can return to some sense of normalcy.

Those who have received the required jabs can visit with other vaccinated people and some unvaccinated people, according to the new guidelines.

People are considered protected two weeks after they take the final dose of their vaccine, the CDC said.

Article continues after advertisement

Over 30 million Americans have been fully vaccinated thus far.

Health officials announced the new safety guidelines at Monday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing.