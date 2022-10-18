New UK finance minister rips up Truss’ economic plan in stunning policy reversal

[Source: CNN]

Britain’s new finance minister has announced a comprehensive retreat on the UK government’s tax-and-spending plans on Monday.

This in a frantic effort to calm jittery markets and restore the government’s credibility.

Just four days into the job, Jeremy Hunt said he would reverse “almost all” tax measures announced three weeks ago by his predecessor.

Article continues after advertisement

The stunning reversal would raise 36 billion.

A proposed cut to the basic rate of income tax from April 2023 has been postponed “indefinitely and while the government has said it will still guarantee energy prices for households and businesses through this winter, it won’t commit to capping prices beyond next spring.

The moves amount to a gutting of Prime Minister Liz Truss’ flagship “growth plan” and leave her in a perilous political position.

The opposition Labour Party said Hunt’s statement highlighted how the government has made life harder for everyday people, as mortgage rates and other borrowing costs have spiked in recent weeks.