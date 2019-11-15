New South Wales premier apologises over cruise ship outbreak

State officials in Australia have apologised for their failures over the handling of a huge Covid-19 outbreak on the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

Last week, an inquiry found New South Wales health authorities made “serious mistakes” in allowing about 2,650 passengers to disembark when the ship docked in Sydney in March.

Those people were not tested for the virus, despite suspected cases aboard.

Article continues after advertisement

The ship was ultimately linked to at least 900 infections and 28 deaths.

Prior to Australia’s second wave of the virus – which emerged in Melbourne in June – the cruise ship had been the source of Australia’s biggest coronavirus cluster.

The NSW Premier says she is particularly sorry to the 62 people who had caught the virus from passengers who disembarked.