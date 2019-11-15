New South Wales plagued by COVID-19 community transmissions from unknown source

NSW has recorded one death, and its lowest number of coronavirus cases in more than a month.

The state continues to be plagued by community transmissions from an unknown source.

A man in his 80s has become NSW’s latest virus fatality, taking the state’s toll to 54 with the national figure increasing to 396.

His death came as a student tested positive at Sydney Girls High School, which will close for deep cleaning. Her case will be counted in the figures released today.

The school is working with NSW Health to establish close contacts and all staff and students are being asked to self-isolate while that process is underway.

To date, there are 378 cases where the source infection has not been identified.