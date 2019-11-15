World
New rules in Netherlands to cope with virus surge
September 29, 2020 10:08 am
Residents in the Netherland's three largest cities will be told to wear masks in shops from Tuesday. [Source: BBC]
Many residents in the Netherlands will for the first time be advised to wear a face mask in shops as the country introduces a range of measures to control a second coronavirus wave.
Compared to its neighbours, the Netherlands had largely avoided strict restrictions until now.
This week nearly 3,000 infections daily are being recorded in the nation of 17 million people.
The new measures will start on Tuesday and last for at least three weeks.
