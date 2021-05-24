New rules for fully jabbed US and EU arrivals begin

People who were fully vaccinated in the US or European Union will no longer have to isolate when arriving in the UK from an amber list country.

The rule change comes in across the country from 04:00 BST on Monday.

The UK government has said the change, which was announced last week, will help to reunite family and friends whose loved ones live abroad.

Airline bosses have welcomed the move but are calling for more countries to be added to the UK’s green travel list.

Travellers will still need to take either a lateral flow or PCR test pre-departure and a PCR test on the second day after they arrive.

Under-18s will be exempt from isolation, and some will not have to test, depending on their age.

Since 19 July people who have been double-jabbed in the UK have not had to isolate when arriving from amber list countries, but all other travellers are required to quarantine for 10 days when doing so.

Tougher rules also remain in place for France, with travellers still required to quarantine even if they have been double jabbed.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said this will be reviewed at the end of the week.

As part of the changes, international cruise ships will be able to depart from England from Monday – after a 16-month pause.

International cruises have been allowed from Northern Ireland since Saturday.