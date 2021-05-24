New Orleans loses power as storm strikes

The US city of New Orleans has lost power, with only generators working, as Hurricane Ida batters Louisiana.

The storm brought 150mph (240km/h) winds when it made landfall and those people who did not flee have been advised to shelter in place.

Ida will test the city’s flood defences, strengthened after Hurricane Katrina killed 1,800 people in 2005.

President Joe Biden said Ida would be “life-threatening”, with immense devastation likely beyond the coasts.

He warned it could take weeks to restore supplies to thousands of households without power.

Ida gathered strength over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico during the weekend.

It made landfall on Sunday south of New Orleans as a category four hurricane – meaning it will cause severe damage to buildings, trees and power lines. It has since weakened slightly to a category three storm.

In some places the storm surge could be as high as 16ft (4.8m), potentially submerging parts of the low-lying coastline.