Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji on track to recovery: Bainimarama|Health personnel to return to their stations|Psychosocial support in maritime islands|Police firm on enforcing COVID-safe measures|Six new COVID-19 cases on Malolo island|Over $100m paid in unemployment assistance|Fijians urged to get vaccinated|COVID free village fears threat of infection|MOH teams to conduct vaccination and screening in Naitasiri |Ministry closes sites of interest|Somosomo COVID patient airlifted|West records highest PHIN bookings|Sawani Border closed for decontamination|Government identifies anomaly|Lay Preacher helps fellow villagers|Swabbing begins in Somosomo village|Over 3,000 patients in home isolation|Talks underway on no jab, no entry|Foreign aid to be viewed as an investment|MoH concerned with misinformation|Investigation rules out vaccine adverse events|Government team to mitigate COVID-19 cases in Kadavu|Six-month-old baby amongst the 11 COVID-19 deaths|Ministry identifies areas of concern|Ministry strengthens quarantine operations|
Full Coverage

World

New Orleans loses power as storm strikes

| @BBCWorld
August 30, 2021 1:28 pm
[Source: BBC]

The US city of New Orleans has lost power, with only generators working, as Hurricane Ida batters Louisiana.

The storm brought 150mph (240km/h) winds when it made landfall and those people who did not flee have been advised to shelter in place.

Ida will test the city’s flood defences, strengthened after Hurricane Katrina killed 1,800 people in 2005.

Article continues after advertisement

President Joe Biden said Ida would be “life-threatening”, with immense devastation likely beyond the coasts.

He warned it could take weeks to restore supplies to thousands of households without power.

Ida gathered strength over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico during the weekend.

It made landfall on Sunday south of New Orleans as a category four hurricane – meaning it will cause severe damage to buildings, trees and power lines. It has since weakened slightly to a category three storm.

In some places the storm surge could be as high as 16ft (4.8m), potentially submerging parts of the low-lying coastline.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.