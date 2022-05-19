New Mexico archdiocese to pay $121.5 million to settle sex abuse claims

[Source: Getty Image]

In one of the largest cash settlements involving sex abuse and the Roman Catholic Church in the United States, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico, reached a tentative $121.5 million agreement to resolve clergy abuse claims.

The money will compensate survivors of sexual abuse in parishes in Northern New Mexico, the Archdiocese said on Tuesday in a letter to parishioners explaining the agreement.

The archdiocese, as with others in the nation, had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection under pressure from the torrent of lawsuits over alleged sexual abuse.

The settlement involves more than 350 victims and 74 credibly accused priests, according to Bryan Smith, an attorney representing 111 of the claimants. Some of the alleged abuse happened more than four decades ago.