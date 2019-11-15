New lows for deaths in France, Spain and Italy

France, Italy and Spain have registered the lowest daily death tolls for weeks as they prepare to ease restrictions.

France reported 135 deaths; Spain’s 164 were the lowest since mid-March; and Italy’s 174 was a two-month low.

Meanwhile French doctor has claimed new tests on samples from patients show the virus was present in the country last year – weeks before the first officially recorded case.

Article continues after advertisement

In Russia the virus appears to be advancing, with 10,000 new infections.

But Russia’s mortality rate remains low relative to other countries. On Sunday it recorded 58 deaths, taking its total to 1,280.

The UK recorded 315 new deaths and has the third-highest number of deaths behind the US and Italy.

However British officials say the outbreak has peaked and the number of new hospital admissions is declining.