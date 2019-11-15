New local lockdown restrictions in England to be unveiled

New local lockdown rules for England are due to be announced later.

The Liverpool City Region is expected to face the tightest restrictions under a new “three-tier” system, which will classify regions as being at a “medium,” “high” or “very high” level of alert.

But Steve Rotheram, the city region’s mayor, said: “no deal has been agreed”.

Talks between local leaders elsewhere in England and the government in Westminster continue.

Liverpool recorded 600 cases per 100,000 people in the week ending 6 October.

The average for England was 74.

The Liverpool City Region includes the local authority districts of Halton, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral, as well as Liverpool.

More clarity on restrictions is expected later, with new curbs to be reviewed after a month.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of the emergency Cobra committee “to determine the final interventions”.

He will then announce changes in the Commons, before speaking at a Downing Street press conference in the evening.

The prime minister is expected to be joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak and England’s Chief Medical Officer Prof Chris Whitty.