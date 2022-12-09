New legislation expected to approve assisted suicide

[Source: BBC]

Portugal’s parliament is expected to approve legislation on Friday that will allow medically assisted suicide in certain limited circumstances.

It will be permitted for adults only if the wish is “current and reiterated, serious, free and informed”.

The person must be “in a situation of great intensity suffering, with definitive injury of extreme gravity or serious and incurable disease”.

The measure has parallels in only a handful of countries worldwide.

The final version was approved in committee on Wednesday, following a fraught week that saw proceedings delayed after the Socialist politician steering the bill provided changes to members just hours before they were due to vote.

There was then a last-ditch call by the main opposition for a referendum on the issue.